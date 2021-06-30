Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 6,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,648. The stock has a market cap of $843.35 million, a P/E ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

