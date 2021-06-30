Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.16 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

