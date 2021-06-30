Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,821 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.65. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.