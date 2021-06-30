Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of BHVN opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

