Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514,064 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Telecom Argentina worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.37. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

