Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,308 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in American International Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 729,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.