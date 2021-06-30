Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.