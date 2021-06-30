MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 8.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 9,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

