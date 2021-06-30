Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Insider Brendan O’Dea Buys 114,000 Shares of Stock

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) insider Brendan O’Dea bought 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.80 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$661,200.00 ($472,285.71).

About Milton

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm is a long-term investor in companies, trusts, interest bearing securities, real estate, and mortgages. Milton seeks to invest in well-managed companies and trusts with a profitable history and with the expectation of sound dividend growth.

