MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $465.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

