Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.650 EPS.

NYSE:MAA opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

