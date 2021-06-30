MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 5.9% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $584.00 and last traded at $582.52. 28,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 884,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $550.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $33,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.