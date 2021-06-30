MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 24% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $602,019.05 and $50.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 417,897,796 coins and its circulating supply is 140,595,868 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

