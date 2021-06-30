M&G’s (MGPUF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.22 on Monday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

