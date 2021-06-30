MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.59% of MFA Financial worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

