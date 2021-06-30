Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter worth about $122,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

