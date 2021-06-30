Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

