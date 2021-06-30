Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $976.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

