Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,581,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,934,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $19,642,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

