Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Mercari has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

