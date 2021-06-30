Meme Market Capitalization Hits $12.87 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Meme has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $459.72 or 0.01323003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00398185 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001832 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.