Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 743,927 shares valued at $81,674,053. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.18 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 202.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

