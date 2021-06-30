Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $322,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bunge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,182,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

