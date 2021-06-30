Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.