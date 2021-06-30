Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 741 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 648,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

