Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $294,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $185.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 299.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

