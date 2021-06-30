Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $353,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

