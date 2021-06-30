Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,607 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 226,861 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 127.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 344,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 706,165 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

