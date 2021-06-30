Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,642 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

