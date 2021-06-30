Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.