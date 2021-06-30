Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,052 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 312% compared to the typical volume of 1,470 put options.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 26,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

