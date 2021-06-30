Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

