Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP trimmed its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for about 4.4% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $23,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. 24,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

