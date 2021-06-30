Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 19,251 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

