Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

