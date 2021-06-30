Marlin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.10 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $47.10 million and $5.10 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

