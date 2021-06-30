MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MKTX traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,878. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.92. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

