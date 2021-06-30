Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. The company had a trading volume of 312,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $396.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

