Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

