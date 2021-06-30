Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,263 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of Marathon Petroleum worth $214,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

