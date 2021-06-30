Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Down 4.4%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 112,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,243,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

