Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLFNF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MLFNF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

