Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after buying an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.62. 1,362,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,562,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $242.58 and a twelve month high of $355.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

