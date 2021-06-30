Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,243 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,727 shares of company stock worth $16,663,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

