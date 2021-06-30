Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,146 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.