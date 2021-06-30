Maple Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AROW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $562.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

