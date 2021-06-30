MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

MGNX stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after buying an additional 757,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

