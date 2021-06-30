Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.88 Average PT from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 7,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

