Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of LNEGY stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

