Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

